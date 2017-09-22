The Alabama-born, Nashville-based band The Vegabonds is touring in support of the latest single and video "Long Haired Country Boy." They just returned from their third European tour and have opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, the late Gregg Allman, and Kid Rock, among others. The band performs tonight at Saturn. "Long Haired Country Boy" is an homage to the Charlie Daniels Band original. Catch The Vegabonds tonight at Saturn!

