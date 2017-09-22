Christie Dedman - our Savvy Shopper - joined us with some great deals! Tomorrow is Museum Live Day which means free admission to participating Smithsonian Museums across the US including 16 locations across Alabama. You'll need to register to get a free ticket valid for you and a guest. Limit one ticket per email address. Visit

http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum-day-live-2017/?state=AL&zip_code=&name= or https://www.facebook.com/MuseumDay/ for details. Find the list of Alabama museums at http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum-day-live-2017/?state=AL&zip_code=&name=. Some of the highlights include US Space and Rocket Center, USS Alabama, Old Alabama Town in Montgomery, and Children's Hands-on Museum of Tuscaloosa. You'll need to print or save your ticket to your phone.

www.ShopSpring.com is one of Christie's new favorite sites to look for deals on name brand clothing, shoes and home items. Right now it has 30% off Ralph Lauren clothing and shoes. Find great deals on Adidas, Michael Kors, Tumi, Urban Outfitters, Mango and more. Spring is a marketplace for name brand retailers to sell clearance quickly and effectively. All orders ship free and there are no membership fees or requirements. If you're new to ShopSpring.com hit the 'Sale' table to see all the clearance deals + you can get 10% off your first order with code SPRING10 & don't forget to shop through ebates.com to get 5 percent cash back on your purchase.

Planning for fall break? Book a free Hyundai Montgomery Plant Tour. Christie recently took her kids there for the tour, and she says it is literally one of the best factory tours she has ever taken. You'll ride on a cart through all the processes from start to finish, excluding the painting process. It's about an hour long and worth every minute of driving south. The tour books fast, so if you want to secure a spot for your fall break go here and check the calendar. They do not allow photos but there is a museum area where photography is allowed. Check out https://www.hmmausa.com/hmma-tours/. Kids must be at least 6 years old. For more great deals, visit christiededman.com/.

