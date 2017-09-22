Shrimp Fried Rice
Ingredients
10 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 1/2 cups of cooked rice
1/2 cup of diced onion
1/2 cup diced smoked sausage
1/2 cup diced bacon
Salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder to taste
Soy sauce to taste
1 scrambled egg
Olive oil
Heat saute pan on medium, add a half tablespoon of olive oil, add shrimp and season with salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. Saute shrimp for 2-3 minutes then remove cooked shrimp from pan to plate. Place saute pan back on stove on high heat, add bacon and saute for 2-3 minutes, add onion and smoked sausage and cook for 1 minute. Add cooked rice, season to taste with seasonings and soy sauce, saute for two minutes. Add in shrimp and scrambled eggs; toss all ingredients for 1 minute. Place on plate.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.