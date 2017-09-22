Shrimp Fried Rice

Ingredients

10 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 1/2 cups of cooked rice

1/2 cup of diced onion

1/2 cup diced smoked sausage

1/2 cup diced bacon

Salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder to taste

Soy sauce to taste

1 scrambled egg

Olive oil

Heat saute pan on medium, add a half tablespoon of olive oil, add shrimp and season with salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. Saute shrimp for 2-3 minutes then remove cooked shrimp from pan to plate. Place saute pan back on stove on high heat, add bacon and saute for 2-3 minutes, add onion and smoked sausage and cook for 1 minute. Add cooked rice, season to taste with seasonings and soy sauce, saute for two minutes. Add in shrimp and scrambled eggs; toss all ingredients for 1 minute. Place on plate.