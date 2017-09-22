Man charged with second-degree rape of minor he met online

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office charged a Russellville man with second-degree rape of a minor.



Authorities say Shawn Douglas Berryhill, 20, went into a home in the Hanceville community after communicating with a minor over social media.

The victim came forward to investigators after being interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

“I continually encourage parents, grandparents, and anyone who has control over their children’s phones or social media accounts to check them regularly because predators use all the social media accounts like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, etc., looking for victims”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to thank our investigators and the CAC for their help on this case”, added Gentry.

Berryhill could be facing additional charges.

He is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with a $7,500 cash bond.

