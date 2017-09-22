Meet Mickey's Weather Kid Brinlee.

She is in the fifth grade and loves softball, gymnastics and hanging out with her friends. Brinlee's mom says she is the queen at making slime!

Although she is afraid of storms and tornadoes, Brinlee lives to watch the Weather Channel and FOX News to learn how thunderstorms, volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and avalanches are formed and what causes them.

Congratulations Brinlee on being this week's Mickey's Weather Kid!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.