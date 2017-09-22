No injuries in Winston Co. school bus crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No injuries in Winston Co. school bus crash

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
WINSTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

No one was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Winston County involving a school bus. 

The wreck happened around 6:50 a.m. on AL 13/County Road 17. 

No road closures are connected to this incident. 

