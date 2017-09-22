Mickey: A quiet weather pattern for us for several days

We begin our Friday morning with fair skies and temps in the 60s to 70s. Today looks to be another hot, muggy afternoon with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, highs near 89 and east winds around 5 mph.

Tonight some early evening isolated showers are possible, then partly cloudy, lows near 69 and light winds.

We also have a slight chance of afternoon showers in the forecast for Saturday with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

By Sunday, most of the upper energy from what's left of Jose is absorbed into Hurricane Maria. We should experience a weak area of high pressure on the west side of Maria, giving us dry weather through Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Long range forecast models show an approaching system from the northwest giving us a chance of rain and storms next Friday evening into Saturday and clearing out again by Sunday.

High school football tonight in our area should be nice with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s throughout your games.

If you're following UAB, Auburn or Alabama out of town, the forecast looks nice and dry for all three games.

The Autumnal Equinox takes place this afternoon at 3:02 p.m., so I hope you have a happy fall weekend!

