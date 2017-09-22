The City of Tuscaloosa will host the ninth annual Lake Tuscaloosa Clean Up Day Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The event is free and open to the public, and helps keep Lake Tuscaloosa, the local drinking water source, clean and litter-free.

Since the beginning of the Lake Tuscaloosa Clean Up Day, more than 1,100 volunteers have removed more than 112,000 pounds of litter from Lake Tuscaloosa.



Volunteers will ride in boats to locations around Lake Tuscaloosa and collect litter and trash from the water and shoreline. Citizens with boats are requested to participate. Litter bags, gloves and safety vests are provided by the City of Tuscaloosa.



Volunteers can pre-register by filling out the volunteer registration form on the City of Tuscaloosa Facebook event page, or register the day of the event at the Rock Quarry Boat Landing and the Binion Creek Boat Landing.



At the event, raffle prizes, t-shirts, refreshments and lunch will be available to participants who turn in bags of litter.



Contact lakes@tuscaloosa.com or Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311 for more information.

