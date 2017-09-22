Man in custody after home invasion, police car theft

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is conducting an early morning investigation in east Jefferson County.More >>
Investigators in Randolph County looking to find drugs say they came up with much more when they searched an underground bunker.More >>
The chance for rain the rest of Thursday night continues to diminish. A FIRST ALERT for areas of dense fog forming on Friday morning, especially north of I-20.More >>
Officials with ALDOT say starting around 8 p.m. Thursday night, pavement repairs will be made to the left two lanes of I-459 southbound from the I-65 overpass bridges to the Lorna Road overpass in Hoover.More >>
Authorities in Birmingham are investigating after they say a man was hit by a train Thursday evening.More >>
