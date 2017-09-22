Man in custody after home invasion, police car theft

A man is in custody after a home invasion that ended in the theft of a police cruiser in Irondale.

The unidentified suspect stole a car in Moody and broke into a woman's home in the 5900 block of Creekwood Road in Irondale. The woman then called 911.

While the woman was in a police car outside of the home and officers were searching for him, the suspect stole a police vehicle.

He was later caught.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.