Man in custody after home invasion, police car theft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Man in custody after home invasion, police car theft

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A man is in custody after a home invasion that ended in the theft of a police cruiser in Irondale. 

The unidentified suspect stole a car in Moody and broke into a woman's home in the 5900 block of Creekwood Road in Irondale. The woman then called 911.

While the woman was in a police car outside of the home and officers were searching for him, the suspect stole a police vehicle. 

He was later caught. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly