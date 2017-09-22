Man in custody after car theft, 2 home invasions and police car theft

A man is in custody after a home invasion that ended in the theft of a police cruiser in Irondale.

The unidentified suspect stole a red truck in Moody and crashed it in Irondale in the woods. He then broke into a 76-year-old woman's home on Creekwood Road and assaulted her. The woman was able to call 911.

While the woman was in a police car outside of the home and officers were searching for him, the suspect stole a police vehicle.

The woman is expected to be OK.

He was later caught after crashing a block away and barricaded himself in another house. The second homeowner was able to escape, The suspect is in the hospital.

"Of course, when they're desperate, they don't think straight," said Sgt. Mark Meadows of the Irondale Police Department. "They don't care what they do, their main objective is to get away at all cost."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.