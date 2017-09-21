Oak Mountain’s Cody Bailey places third at Weight Lifting Nationals

Olympic weightlifting is not a very common sport among teenagers, but one Oak Mountain high school senior is making a name for himself in the sport.

Cody Bailey’s passion for the weight room first started with crossfit.

“My parents were doing crossfit so I started doing that, but from there I started liking the weight lifting part more and started doing it full time,” Cody Bailey said.

Whether if it’s the snatch, or clean and jerk, the 17-year-old is one of few teenagers in the state that competes in Olympic weight lifting. In June, he placed third overall at Youth Nationals.

“I just moved up a weight class to the 69 kilo weight class so there was more competition so it was a challenge but it was good,” Bailey said.

Olympic weightlifting is described as having the grace of a ballerina combined with the explosiveness of a football player. “It’s different than body building and power lifting because it’s more technical compared to strength,” Bailey added.

When it comes to Olympic weight lifting size does not matter. Bailey weighs 150 pounds and can lift twice his weight. He snatched 275 pounds at nationals.

“A lot of the people don’t think I’m that strong just because I’m small, but then they realize the weights I do, they’re just kind of like what?,” laughed Bailey.

Although scholarship opportunities are limited in this sport in the south, Bailey wants to attend Auburn University and compete on their club team.

