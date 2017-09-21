Former Tuscaloosa police officer speaks on breastfeeding discrimination ruling

A former Tuscaloosa police officer who filed a discrimination case is speaking to us for the first time. A recent ruling supported the mom's claims of not receiving proper breastfeeding accommodations.

Prior to Stephanie Hicks incident, the 11th circuit in Alabama had not ruled whether lactation fell under the pregnancy discrimination act.



In September of 2017 the court made it clear that employers have to adjust for women breastfeeding if they accommodate other employees with similar limitations. “It only takes a couple of days to lose your milk, so you know you've got to make a decision pretty quick so I yeah um I felt like I needed to take action,” said Hicks.



Hicks was forced to choose between the police job she loved and making sure she produced enough milk for her baby boy.



“This is my right to feed my son and it's also my right to work and they are not going to let me do it so I went ahead and left the force,” said Hicks.



Court records show 8 days after Hicks returned to work she was demoted from Narcotics detective to patrol officer which required her to wear a bullet proof vest for safety.



“She said I can't wear this bullet proof vest while she's breastfeeding my doctor says it's not a good idea,” said Attorney Julie Love.



Hicks asked to be assigned to desk duties since others she knew with medical conditions, were gr anted that option before. However Hicks said she was told to either not wear her vest, or wear a loose one.

“You shouldn't have to pick your careers based on what if one day I want to breastfeed that shouldn't come into play that's not something that any woman thinks about,” said Hicks.



Hicks attorneys said speaking out will hopefully help other working moms come forward.

“You feel like you’re really making a difference, you know you can try lots of different types of cases and know that you've done a good job for your client but to know you are really changing the law,” said Love.



The City of Tuscaloosa's response to the lawsuit was that they respect the court's ruling but strongly disagree with their decision and is evaluating what next step they will take.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.





Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.







