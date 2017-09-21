Investigators find drugs, cash, dogs & snakes on property in Ran - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Investigators find drugs, cash, dogs & snakes on property in Randolph County

By Erica Thomas, Producer
Investigators in Randolph County looking to find drugs say they came up with much more when they searched an underground bunker.

Half a dozen law enforcement agencies searched the home of Dennys and Auburn Parada.

Officers say they discovered a lot of cash, 110 pounds of marijuana, an elaborate growing operation worth as much as $1 million, two dogs, and approximately 22 snakes were all found in a single-wide trailer, two storage buildings, and an underground bunker. 

