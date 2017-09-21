Investigators find drugs, cash, dogs & snakes on property in Randolph County

Investigators in Randolph County looking to find drugs say they came up with much more when they searched an underground bunker.

Half a dozen law enforcement agencies searched the home of Dennys and Auburn Parada.

Officers say they discovered a lot of cash, 110 pounds of marijuana, an elaborate growing operation worth as much as $1 million, two dogs, and approximately 22 snakes were all found in a single-wide trailer, two storage buildings, and an underground bunker.

