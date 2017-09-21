FIRST ALERT: Fog likely Friday morning, could impact travel

The chance for rain the rest of Thursday night continues to diminish. A FIRST ALERT for areas of dense fog forming on Friday morning, especially north of I-20. Driving will be difficult at times due to limited visibility and we advise you to set your alarm earlier in case you need to travel slower than normal. Remember to use your headlights and don’t tailgate when you get into a foggy spot.

The sky clears overnight and areas of fog develop. Temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday afternoon is going to be hot and temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Widely scattered afternoon showers and storms will develop. There is a small chance at kick off for a passing shower or storm; otherwise the weather looks to cooperate for high school football games. Fall officially begins, but it will be a while before temperatures feel like the season.

This weekend, expect lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s and highs in the middle and upper 80s. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

If you are traveling to watch UAB, Alabama or Auburn play, then plan on dry weather and hot temperatures.

Next week, we will see only slight rain chances and similar temperatures.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose is a Tropical Storm with 50 mph winds and nearly stationary off the southern New England coast where it will stay and weaken through the weekend.

Maria is a Category 3 with 125 mph winds and moving northwest at 9mph. It is forecast to weaken and curve north and then northeast with time through early next week. As of now, the model data plots show this curve out to sea and away from the U.S. If the track changes, then we will be the first to alert you!

