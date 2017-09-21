FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Left two lanes of I-459 S near Hoover closed for repairs

Officials with ALDOT say starting around 8 p.m. Thursday night, pavement repairs will be made to the left two lanes of I-459 southbound from the I-65 overpass bridges to the Lorna Road overpass in Hoover.

All travel lanes are expected to reopen by 12 a.m. Friday morning.

You may want to consider an alternate route or adjust your travel times accordingly during this maintenance.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.