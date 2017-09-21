Man hit by train in Birmingham Thursday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities in Birmingham are investigating after they say a man was hit by a train Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Messer Airport Highway.

An official says the victim was a male. He was dead at the scene.

No other details are currently available.

