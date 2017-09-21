New development coming to Homewood

The chance for rain the rest of Thursday night continues to diminish. A FIRST ALERT for areas of dense fog forming on Friday morning, especially north of I-20.More >>
Officials with ALDOT say starting around 8 p.m. Thursday night, pavement repairs will be made to the left two lanes of I-459 southbound from the I-65 overpass bridges to the Lorna Road overpass in Hoover.More >>
Authorities in Birmingham are investigating after they say a man was hit by a train Thursday evening.More >>
When the Wenonah High Marching Dragons take to the field, they deliver a treat. It’s one band members look forward to.More >>
First impressions are everything and Homewood city leaders are hoping to spruce up the first impression people get driving into the city on 18th Street.More >>
