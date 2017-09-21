New development coming to Homewood

First impressions are everything and Homewood city leaders are hoping to spruce up the first impression people get driving into the city on 18th Street.

"From Highway 280 or coming over the hill from Vulcan, I mean this is your first sight of Homewood," said Mayor Scott McBrayer.

First and foremost on the list of upgrades is a new hotel, spa, and restaurant.

"I think they can fully expect a first class facility. They can expect a staff that will be trained, that will make everyone feel welcomed," said Mike Mouron with Capstone Real Estate Investments, the development company.

The hotel is slated to open in the spring of 2019. It will sit on the property where Wolf Camera, Hatfield Auto, and Little Professor once were.

But McBrayer says this is just the first in a long list of improvements the city wants to make on the street.

"We'll be looking at some traffic studies and things that will enhance traffic down 18th Street, and then ways to beautify it," said McBrayer. "It looks much more inviting, much more appealing as you come into a gateway into our city."

