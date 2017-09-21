Birmingham woman monitoring situation in Mexico City

The days have been long for Lucia Gaona since an earthquake ripped through Mexico City.

Gaona, who works with HICA, immediately tried to make contact with aunts and cousins who lived in the region.

Because communications were so damaged, Facebook proved the most efficient way to make contact.

One by one, family members “checked in” that they were safe.

“They don’t give names of who has passed away. It’s just word of mouth,” Gaona said.

The family worried as they watched images from Mexico because they had not heard from her 19-year-old cousin who was on a bus to school at the time of the quake.

“This morning, we received word. She was stuck on a bus,” Gaona said. “Once she got off, she left her backpack and phone and helped people.”

Gaona said HICA has received many calls asking how they can help with donations. HICA has advised people to contact the Mexico Consulate.

