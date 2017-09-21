600 new jobs coming to Tuscaloosa Mercedes plant

Mercedes Benz U.S. International announced a $1 billion investment in its Alabama operations Thursday as part of what company executives call its 2020 strategy.

"MBUSI is preparing for the launch of the next generation of SUV's and hybrid cars," said Markus Schaefer, member of the divisional board of Mercedes-Benz cars, production and supply chain.

Mercedes will build electric cars in a new addition to its Tuscaloosa plant. The plan also calls for building a battery plant near that facility.

State officials are helping the project along by giving Mercedes tax breaks and other incentives based on the company meeting production goals.

"Our goal is to attract more firms that want to make an investment in Alabama and then work to create those jobs. We want to attract those folks that invest in Alabama and want to invest in Alabamians," Governor Kay Ivey explained.

The company will hire an additional 600 employees to handle continued growth in its Alabama operations.

"As we get close to that process, we'll then be doing our usual advertising and working with the companies that work with us to make sure these postings are out in the public and everyone can see them," Jason Hoff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USI added.

Mercedes will break ground on a Global Logistics Center and after-sales North American hub in Bibb County on Friday.

