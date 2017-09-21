Mother of murder victim: 'Wouldn't wish it on any parent'

The mother of 18-year-old Ashlynn Sparks never drives by the gas station on a busy road where her daughter died in Bessemer.

When she went to court Thursday, she took another route.

“I wouldn’t wish it on any parent,” April Curb said outside the courtroom. “We’ve all lost in this.”

Curb, her husband, and other family and friends gathered for a bond reduction hearing for Anthony Smith - one of four suspects charged in the December 7 shooting death of Sparks.

The teen was with her boyfriend who was meeting some people to buy drugs on a street in Lipscomb when the four instead tried to rob him. As he sped away, police said shots were fired, fatally striking Sparks.

“You just wish you could fix it,” Sparks aunt, Kristie Sellers said.

Curb and Sellers have made t-shirts and bracelets with the phrase “Justice for Ashlynn.” They have created a Justice for Ashlynn Facebook page with the goal of keeping people up to date on the case and urging them to do good deeds in Sparks memory.

“I’ve exhausted myself helping others, feeding the homeless, giving a kid gas money or helping if he has problems at home. We’ve sent money for pet rescues in Houston. All were Ashylynn’s passions,” Curb said.

Smith is in jail on a murder charge with a $250,000 bond.

Adam Decoreyea Smith and Richard Steven Martinez are in jail on capital murder.

Courtney Brianna Devaughn posted bond. She faces a murder charge.

