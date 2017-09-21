UAB drops heart breaker to North Texas

UAB’s first conference game since 2014 didn’t add another notch to the win column like it hoped.

But the Blazers showed North Texas and the rest of Conference USA they won’t go down without a fight.

UAB battled back from a 30-14 halftime deficit only to come up short in 46-43 in the end.

The Blazers (2-2, 0-1 CUSA outscored the Mean Green 29-16 in the second half. and managed to tie the game with only 27 seconds left. But a 57-yard kickoff return sparked the Mean Green's offense and they took the ball down to the UAB 10 before hitting the go-ahead field goal with seven seconds left.

A.J. Erdely completed 17-of-36 passes for 321 yards and four scores but also threw an interception. Two of his touchdown passes connected with Andre Wilson on gains of 58 and 48 yards.

He connected with Sedarian Copeland for a four-yard score and Luscious Stanley for a five-yard score

Normally, Erdely finds himself among the Blazers’ rushing leaders. But he was held to -8 yards on the ground on nine attempts.

Spencer Brown ran for a team-high 50 yards on 17 carries and a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Stanley also managed to score on a six-yard run. He finished with 23 yards on four carries.

The Blazers will enjoy a bye week on Sept. 20 before welcoming Louisiana Tech. to Legion Field on Oct. 7.

