No. 1 Alabama shuts out Vanderbilt

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.

The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.

The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.

Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) runs 61 yards for a touchdown ahead of Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Nifae Lealao had a message for the Crimson Tide after Vandy’s win over Kansas State last week:

“Alabama, you’re next.”

The No. 1 Crimson Tide had a message for Lealao and the rest of the Commodores on Saturday:

59-0

The win moved Bama to 4-0 on the season and gave the Tide their first conference win of the season.

For Lealao, he managed two tackles on the day.

The Crimson Tide’s stats were far more impressive.

Bama’s offense managed 677 yards and its defense only surrendered 78.

Bama earned 38 first downs. Vandy earned 3.

Bama rushed for 496 yards and six touchdowns. Vandy rushed for 16 yards.

Bama passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Vandy managed 38.

Damien Harris led Bama in rushing with 151 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 61, two and two yards.

Bo Scarbrough finished behind him with 79 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. He scores came on gains of six and two yards.

Najee Harris also ran for 70 yards on 10 carries.

Brian Robinson, Jr. ran for 39 yards on just four carries, including a 17-yard touchdown run.

Jalen Hurts ran for 48 yards on nine carries. He also passed for 78 yards while completing nine-of-17 passes.

Tua Tagovailoa entered in relief of Hurts and impressed with 103 yards in the air and completed eight-of-10 passes. Two of his completions went for touchdowns. One found Jerry Jeudy for 34 yards and the other found DeVanta Smith for 27.

Tagovailoa also finished with 22 yards rushing.

Bama returns home on Sept. 30 to take on the Rebels from Ole Miss.