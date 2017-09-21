No. 1 Alabama shuts out Vanderbilt

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.
It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.
The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.
Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald earned Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore Darryl Williams picked up Offensive Lineman of the Week and sophomore Jeffery Simmons was named Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading MSU to a 37-30 victory over #11 LSU.
Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7. Click on the video above for highlights.
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.
South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.
