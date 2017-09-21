LIVE BLOG: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.

The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.

The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.