Tax Assessor offices re-opening around Jefferson County

Three satellite offices are reopening around Jefferson County so residents can handle tax related services in Center Point, Gardendale, and Hoover in addition to the Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Taxpayers can now visit any of these locations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to handle services related to exemptions, abatements, real property, and personal property taxes.

“We have been working for quite some time to reopen the satellite offices,” said Jefferson County Tax Assessor Gaynell Hendricks. “People live, work and operate businesses in every corner of this county. For this reason, it’s important for our offices to be accessible, throughout the county, not only downtown.”

The offices are located at the following locations:

2209 Center Point Parkway in Center Point

651 Main Street in Gardendale

1901 Hoover Court in Hoover

