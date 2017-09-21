Growing concerns about tornado siren maintenance in Jefferson County

There are growing concerns about the cost of maintaining tornado sirens in Jefferson County.

Alexander's TV repair has been located off of Eighth Avenue North for 50 years. It's right across the street from Parker High School, which has a tornado siren to warn people in the area.

"It's very important. Take this man riding a bicycle here. He is not listening to a cell phone. He doesn't have access to the internet. He is depending on that siren to let him know the tornado is coming," said owner James Jones.

There are 254 tornado sirens in Jefferson County. It costs Jefferson County's EMA about $400 per siren for annual maintenance. This comes out to over $100,000 a year. The money is not included in the EMA's operations budget.

The financial drain could lead to some tornado sirens not being repaired or hurt some other aspect of EMA's services.

EMA director Jim Coker says he wants a discussion with area mayors about the problem. Jefferson County Commissioners Jimmie Stephens said he believes the county can absorb the cost of some 60 sirens in the county. But some mayors have said they have concerns about the financial impact on their budgets.

Jones said the sirens are needed and they could save someone's life.

"The lives are more important than money. That is the most important thing. Lives are more important than money. That's the bottom line right there," Jones said.

Thursday was the first time Coker has discussed the money problem with area mayors. He hopes they are able to find some sort of solution to find the money to keep those sirens working.

