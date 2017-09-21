Police: Rape of Auburn student caught on bus video surveillance

New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.

The filing says police reviewed footage from the transit bus, and on it they can see driver Tony Patillo take the victim to the back of the bus and sexually assault her. The new charging document also says the video shows fellow bus driver James Johnson driving at the time and turning out the bus lights at Patillo’s request, then later giving Patillo a warning before turning the lights back on and picking up another passenger.

Patillo faces rape, sodomy, and public lewdness charges. Johnson faces rape and sodomy charges.

The new charging documents say the victim identified herself on the video and said she didn’t remember the events and didn’t give any sexual consent.

On Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, around 11:50 pm, the Auburn Police Division received a report of a male exposing himself while standing over a female in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane in Auburn.

Officers located Patillo near the roadway and arrested him. Police were unable to locate the female at the time of the initial report.

Patillo was arrested on four counts of public lewdness and was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Further investigation revealed that a female, who appeared to be incapacitated, entered a bus operated by First Transit, contracted by Tiger Transit, near Magnolia Avenue in Auburn.

While on the bus, she was sexually assaulted by Patillo, an employee of First Transit.

The investigation further determined that Johnson, who was driving the bus, engaged in actions to continue the crime while Patillo was in the rear of the bus assaulting the victim.

Patillo later left the bus near Aspen Heights Lane with the female victim and he was observed by a passerby standing over her.

Investigators were eventually able to identify, contact, and interview the victim, an 18-year-old female.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.