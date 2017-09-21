Jill: Widely scattered showers, storms Thursday afternoon

Tracking widely scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon which will fade away by dark. The weather looks good for the start of the Cullman County Fair after dark, before then I would keep a watch out for possible passing showers or storms. Keep up with what forms nearby on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Most of the activity will be fairly tame, but I can’t rule out a stray strong storm with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Clearing skies Thursday night and temperatures falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog is possible.

Friday is going to be hot and temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Widely scattered afternoon showers and storms will develop. There is a small chance at kick off for a passing shower or storm; otherwise the weather looks to cooperate for high school football games. Fall officially begins but it will be a while before temperatures feel like the season.

This weekend expect lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s and highs in the middle and upper 80s. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

If you are traveling to watch UAB, Alabama or Auburn play then plan on dry weather and hot temperatures.

Next week we will see only slight rain chances and similar temperatures.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose is a tropical storm with 60 mph winds and nearly stationary off the Southern New England coast where it will stay and weaken through the weekend.

Maria is a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds and moving northwest at 9 mph. It is forecast to weaken and curve north and then northeast with time through early next week. As of now, the model data plots show this curve out to sea and away from the U.S. If the track changes then we will be the first to alert you!

