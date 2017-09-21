Where to Watch: Roy Moore and Luther Strange debate in Montgomery

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange will take part in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.
You can watch a livestream of the debate starting at 5:30 p.m. in the following places:
There will be no moderator or questions from the media during the debate.
Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.
An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.
