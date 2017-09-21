Tickets for Huntsville President Trump rally in support of Luthe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tickets for Huntsville President Trump rally in support of Luther Strange for US Senate

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in support of U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange on September 22.

The rally will be at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

To get tickets to attend the rally, follow this link.

