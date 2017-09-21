Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ethan Johnson.

Ethan is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School with a 4.14 GPA. He is in National Beta Club, FBLA, and on the Basketball and Golf Teams. Also, he is Senior Class President and a Microsoft Specialist. Ethan strives to be a strong leader and hard worker in all he does, including taking dual enrollment courses.

Ethan, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.