Editorial: Thoughts and prayers

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, September 21, 2017:

There are moments in life where struggles unexpectedly hit oneself or those we know and/or love. Often, during those moments we either offer or accept the thoughts and prayers of others to help us through these hard times. It doesn’t change the circumstance, but it does lift the “heaviness” of the situation knowing others are there for you. Ben Abercrombie and his family need our thoughts and prayers right now.

I didn’t know who Ben was until last week, but maybe I should have. He was a standout athlete and student from Hoover High, currently attending Harvard University as student/athlete on their football team. Ben was seriously injured playing football last week and is battling back following surgery due to a broken neck.

By all accounts from his friends and coaches that I have seen or read, Ben is, was, and will continue to be a fighter. This young man does not give up and I want him to know that all of us here at WBRC FOX6 News are thinking about him.

If you want to help Ben literally get back on his feet, there are ways to do that financially, spiritually and emotionally:

Donations

The Ben Abercrombie Fund

Christ The King Lutheran Church

611 Riverchase Parkway

Hoover, AL 35244

Card & Letters

Ben Abercrombie

Rhode Island Hospital

NCCU 3

593 Eddy Street

Providence, RI 02903

Stand UP for Ben

Shop at participating Hoover stores all day Monday, September 25th and 10 percent goes to Ben’s fund. If your store wants to participate, call David Bannister at 205-936-4783 or Debbie Mar at 205-901-9494.

Ben, our thoughts and prayers are with you buddy. Get well soon!

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

