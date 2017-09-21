2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure to be held at Regions Field

The Komen Race for the Cure is gearing up for its 26th year in Birmingham!

It is now the largest 5K race in Alabama and has raised millions of dollars in the fight against breast cancer supporting research, providing free mammograms and much more.

The venue is changing from its usual location at Linn Park. This year, 5K race will be held at Regions Field on October 7.

Click this link to register and donate.

WBRC is once again proud to be a presenting sponsor.

