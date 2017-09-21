Tuscaloosa Co. Mercedes-Benz plant to produce electric vehicles, creating 600 jobs

Mercedes-Benz will begin producing electric vehicles, becoming the sixth location in the U.S. to do so, an executive announced at an event in Tuscaloosa County Thursday.
The $1 billion deal will create about 600 new jobs, according to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
The announcement comes in conjunction with the 20th-anniversary celebration of production at the plant.
Mercedes-Benz says it is currently responsible for more than 24,500 jobs, either directly at the plant or through suppliers across the region. The plant manufactures the C-class, G-class SUVs and GLE coupe SUV.
