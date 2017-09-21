Mickey: Isolated afternoon showers through Saturday

We begin our Thursday morning with some patchy dense fog out there, especially near areas of water.

That fog should burn off by 9 a.m. to reveal mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and we're expecting winds out of the north around 5 mph.

Tonight: we could see a few early evening showers, mainly into west Alabama then clearing skies, lows near 69 and light winds.

Look for isolated, heat-activated showers each afternoon through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

Sunday through midweek next week expect mostly clear skies with highs and lows about the same.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Maria is expected to track northwest and then in a more northerly direction remaining well east of Florida. There are still some concerns and uncertainties beyond the weekend as the system nears the East Coast. As for Jose, this system is now a tropical storm and should gradually weaken into a remnant low. Don’t forget you can track the tropics with our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App. To download, search WBRC in your App Store.

