Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman speaks out about recent violence

Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Lorenzo Polke, who they believe shot a 37-year-old black man to death in Tuscaloosa. It happened Tuesday night at the Winston Mart on MLK Jr. Blvd.

A city councilwoman is speaking out about the violence. Sonya McKinstry took to Facebook her frustration regarding the recent string of shootings.

“I don't know if that offended someone, but that was my opinion that was my personal anger,” said McKinstry.

McKinstry’s Facebook post highlighted how ticked off she is and how she's sick of the murders plaguing the African American community.

“How are we going to get others to understand that our black lives matter when it doesn’t matter to us. You know we can't continue to keep killing ourselves. I believe our community is getting used to it and that's not good enough,” said McKinstry.

“You know 9 'o'clock busy time of night. The community needs to decide that enough enough and we need to put a stop to this,” said Captain Kip Hart.

Investigators ID’s the victim as Bobby Herrod, Jr. who they said died from his gunshot wounds a short time later at the hospital.

“A couple bullets hit the victim so that means there's a lot of un-accounted for rounds flying out in public,” said Hart.

“You need to have maturity to have a gun you know you need to be able to understand the repercussions,” said McKinstry.

19-year-old Lorenzo Maurice Polke investigators said was seen on surveillance tape shooting Herrod from a car.

McKinstry said something needs to change. “Address the elephant in the room, first we got to get back in the home and see if there's a breakdown. We can take back our communities, neighborhood watches,” said McKinstry.

McKinstry said there will be a community policing week next month, that she hopes will help continue the conversation.

