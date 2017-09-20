School systems in Jefferson County split money from commission - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School systems in Jefferson County split money from commission

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

On Wednesday, different school systems in Jefferson County split $69 million from the county. 

"We are so grateful and thankful for Jefferson County to provide these funds to the Birmingham district city schools," said Lisa Herring, the Superintendent of Birmingham schools.

The money is divided based on the number of students in each school system.

Birmingham schools share of the $69 million is more than $16 million. "We are thinking about renovation. We are thinking about the opportunity aggressively impact construction, literacy, numeracy is paramount on and important on our radar," Herring said.

The school systems have allocated the new money in their budgets, but many have not made decisions where the new funds will go. Hoover is looking at paying on school debt and remodeling a new school. "We are in the process of purchasing the Riverchase Middle School from Pelham. So there is a cost incurred there," said Kathy Murphy, Superintendent of Hoover schools.

Not everyone was walking away with big checks, but they have big ideas for the money. "We are actually looking to renovate schools. We have a couple of new buildings that need new roofs. We actually need a bigger central office. Not that don't have enough people. We don't have enough space in that building," Demica Sanders, Superintendent of Midfield schools said. Midfield is getting more than $700,000. 

Commission President Jimmie Stephens says this money will help lure more people to the county. "These monies we are distributing today are an investment in the future of Jefferson County," Stephens said. 

The schools are splitting $69 million this year because of a buildup of those funds. $18 million will be split up between the school systems each year over the next 30 years. 

