Moore campaign dismisses 'reds, yellows' controversy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moore campaign dismisses 'reds, yellows' controversy

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The chairman for Judge Roy Moore’s U.S. Senate campaign calls criticism of the candidate’s recent speech in Florence “political correctness gone amok.”

During a speech on racial division in Florence on Sunday, Moore said: 

“Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

Several national news outlets pointed to 'reds' as a derogatory term for Native Americans and 'yellows' as a derogatory term for Asians.

During a news conference Wednesday, campaign chairman Bill Armistead echoed the response the campaign first issued with a tweet of the lyrics from the song Jesus Loves the Little Children: “Red, yellow, black, white. They are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”

“Most of us grew up in churches singing about red, yellow, black and white, they're precious in His sight,” Armistead said. “That’s what Jesus said. That’s what Roy Moore said.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman speaks out about recent violence

    Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman speaks out about recent violence

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:28:39 GMT

    Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Lorenzo Polke, who they believe shot a 37-year-old black man to death in Tuscaloosa. It happened Tuesday night at the Winston Mart on MLK Jr. Blvd.

    More >>

    Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Lorenzo Polke, who they believe shot a 37-year-old black man to death in Tuscaloosa. It happened Tuesday night at the Winston Mart on MLK Jr. Blvd.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Look out for scattered storms and showers Thursday PM

    FIRST ALERT: Look out for scattered storms and showers Thursday PM

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:24:17 GMT

    A very humid air mass remains parked over Alabama Wednesday night and this will lead to some more patchy fog for the start of the day Thursday. I do think we will see a better coverage of scattered storms.

    More >>

    A very humid air mass remains parked over Alabama Wednesday night and this will lead to some more patchy fog for the start of the day Thursday. I do think we will see a better coverage of scattered storms.

    More >>

  • JeffCo District Attorney's girlfriend compelled to testify in perjury case

    JeffCo District Attorney's girlfriend compelled to testify in perjury case

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:12:14 GMT

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.

    More >>

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly