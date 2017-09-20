Moore campaign dismisses 'reds, yellows' controversy

The chairman for Judge Roy Moore’s U.S. Senate campaign calls criticism of the candidate’s recent speech in Florence “political correctness gone amok.”

During a speech on racial division in Florence on Sunday, Moore said:

“Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

Several national news outlets pointed to 'reds' as a derogatory term for Native Americans and 'yellows' as a derogatory term for Asians.

During a news conference Wednesday, campaign chairman Bill Armistead echoed the response the campaign first issued with a tweet of the lyrics from the song Jesus Loves the Little Children: “Red, yellow, black, white. They are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”

“Most of us grew up in churches singing about red, yellow, black and white, they're precious in His sight,” Armistead said. “That’s what Jesus said. That’s what Roy Moore said.”

