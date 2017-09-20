Oak Mountain students make video of hope in wake of two classmate deaths

Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Lorenzo Polke, who they believe shot a 37-year-old black man to death in Tuscaloosa. It happened Tuesday night at the Winston Mart on MLK Jr. Blvd.More >>
A very humid air mass remains parked over Alabama Wednesday night and this will lead to some more patchy fog for the start of the day Thursday. I do think we will see a better coverage of scattered storms.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.More >>
When Randall Woodfin receives his letter of endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, both he and incumbent William Bell will have letters of endorsement from the FOP.More >>
Neighbors in the South East Lake community continue to complain about the rundown appearance of Banks Middle School. "My daughter went to Banks Middle school and it was nice then." Rachel Morgan said. But Banks is not nice now. It was a high school years ago before becoming a middle school. Eventually is was closed and turned over to the city. You can see the decay, overgrown vegetation and broken win...More >>
