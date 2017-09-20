Oak Mountain students make video of hope in wake of two classmate deaths

The song is called “One Voice”.

It’s message of hope and light--birthed out of two very dark situations: The December 2016 death of Oak Mountain High student Madison McManus and the accidental drowning of her classmate, Michael Luu, just last month.

Oak Mountain High Senior Eric Latham remembers the day his classmates got the news. “You could see it in the hallways. It was crazy. People were crying. I really empathized for his friends and family and I couldn't just do nothing like I've done in the past,” he says.

So he got with his friends, twins Alonzo and Ernesto Moreno and they decided to do what they do best--make music.

They got the words down in hours and they knew the perfect person to breathe life into the lyrics - fellow Senior Chandler Gartman.

“When I sang, honestly, I was singing to my friends. It was my way of letting them know, “I am here for them and love you guys’,” Gartman says.

That message of hope resounds through "One Voice".

The group decided a video would really drive home that thought.

Jadon Bailey can be seen rapping some of the verses.

Kai Edwards filmed it. Emery Little captured it in photos.

Just released Tuesday, the song is already making a difference with its message.

“You just can't give up no matter how hard the fight seems,” Ernesto Moreno says. “You just have to keep pushing and ultimately things will get better. And that's what I'd like people to know.”

Although neither of the Oak Mountain students died from suicide, September just happens to be suicide prevention month.

The students hope the words of this song speak to someone who may be considering taking their own life.

If you’d like to view the video, just click on the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3aqkdvcex8

