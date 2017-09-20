Walmart will not hire seasonal help this year

If you're looking to get a part time job during the holidays, don't even consider looking at Walmart.

On Wednesday, the company announced it will not hire seasonal help this year, but will rely on current employees instead.

"It's available, vested, vetted, dependable and knowledgeable.” Bob Robicheaux, a professor in the UAB School of Business, says those are five reasons why Walmart's move makes sense.

First of all, he says, the staff has already expressed an interest to pick up the extra hours being offered, so Walmart knows they’re available.

“And those people are vetted--they know a lot about them. When you hire a part timer, you just don't know what you're going to get,” he says.

“They're dependable because they know they have their full time job at risk,” he says of those already working at the store. “Thus, they're vested--they're committed.”

And because they already work at the store, they're knowledgeable about the products.

“From the store's stand point and customer's standpoint, it's a good thing. I think more and more people will be doing this, I believe,” Robicheaux says.

But it's not so good for young people and senior citizens who may have relied on that part time help in the past.

One thing retailers have noticed --it's becoming harder and harder to fill open jobs.

And the increase in online shopping isn't helping, either.

“As we know, service has deteriorated because they can't afford to pay a whole lot of money to have a whole lot of workers on the floor, so it's a big challenge on both ends,” says Robicheaux.

Although Walmart may not be doing it, there are still many businesses that are hiring holiday help.

One of Walmart's biggest competitors--Target---says they will hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season.

