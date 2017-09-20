Community wants Banks Middle torn down

Neighbors in the south East Lake community continue to complain about the rundown appearance of Banks Middle School.

But most people say Banks is not nice now. It was a high school years ago before becoming a middle school. Eventually it was closed and turned over to the city. You can see the decay, overgrown vegetation and broken windows.

There is a sign that clearly says no trespassing, but there are various ways to get inside of the abandoned building. "Anybody can pass and do anything. A body can be up in there and you would never know it. A child can be raped. A grownup can be raped. They can break in around here and take stuff up there," said Rachel Morgan.

People who live near the building said they have seen people come in and out of the building. They fear the continued decay will hurt their property values. "This is a beautiful neighborhood. It's very quiet and low key. It hurts to see Banks Middle School to go down like that," Morgan said.

Mayor William Bell and City Councilwoman Kim Rafferty who represents the area say the building will be demolished. The mayor says grass is cut twice a year and it will be cut in the future. Rafferty said the money for demolishing Banks is a dispute in the current budget.

"Put aside y'all's difference. Stop all that fighting going on at city hall and get to your job. What we elect ya’ll to do," Morgan said.

Rafferty hopes to see the area turned into a walking trail and a tribute to the Banks School.

