Divided Endorsement? Mayoral candidates both claim FOP endorsement

When Randall Woodfin receives his letter of endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, both he and incumbent William Bell will have letters of endorsement from the FOP.

“This endorsement means everyday working people want change,” Woodfin said to reporters across the street from the Birmingham Police Department Wednesday.

The candidate is talking about an endorsement received after a special called FOP meeting Tuesday night. During the meeting, a majority of those members present voted to endorse Woodfin in the October 3rd runoff. The executive board of the FOP voted in August to endorse Bell.

“That wasn’t from the members, only from the leadership,” Woodfin said. “The body is over a 1,000 members.”

Still, Mayor Bell said he is confident the executive board speaks for the majority of the membership, which numbers around 1,200.

“The executive board speaks for the body and I’m confident and comfortable they represent the body’s wishes,” Bell said.

The FOP president, Sgt. Heath Boackle, released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The FOP Lodge #1 Board of Directors has endorsed William Bell for Mayor because of his proven leadership and experience. The Board of Directors is made up of seven elected positions and 12 trustees of the lodge. The FOP body of 46 members held a meeting last night to support Woodfin. A total of 30 of them supported Woodfin. The FOP has over 1,200 total members.”

Boackle said the vote held Tuesday night followed a request by 10 members based on FOP bylaws.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.