JeffCo District Attorney's girlfriend compelled to testify in perjury case

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.

Prosecutors want to question Yariema Akl under oath and on videotape now because she’s now divorced from her husband, and has cleared the 60-day waiting period to get married again.

Henderson is charged with perjury because prosecutors say he lied to Akl’s then-husband, her attorney, and the court about whether she and Henderson were having a romantic relationship while the court had appointed Henderson to be the guardian ad litem for Akl’s child during the divorce.

If Akl and Henderson marry, she can invoke spousal privilege and refuse to testify against her spouse, so the state in its filing Wednesday says these are “exceptional circumstances” and call Akl a key witness.

“Simply put, the jury can hear from no witness more valuable than Akl. And in the context of a perjury case, the absence of the key witness will cause a significant injustice to the State’s case,” prosecutors claim.

We reached out to Akl’s attorneys and are awaiting a reply.

Here’s the filing:

