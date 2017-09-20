JeffCo District Attorney charged with perjury, already married to key witness

The Komen Race for the Cure is gearing up for its 26th year in Birmingham!More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.
Mercedes-Benz will begin producing electric vehicles, becoming the sixth location in the U.S. to do so, an executive announced at an event in Tuscaloosa County Thursday.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.
