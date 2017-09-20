JeffCo District Attorney charged with perjury, already married to key witness

UPDATE: Court records show Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson and Yariema Akl were married on September 7.

_

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.

Prosecutors want to question Yariema Akl under oath and on videotape now because she’s now divorced from her husband, and has cleared the 60-day waiting period to get married again.

Henderson is charged with perjury because prosecutors say he lied to Akl’s then-husband, her attorney, and the court about whether she and Henderson were having a romantic relationship while the court had appointed Henderson to be the guardian ad litem for Akl’s child during the divorce.

If Akl and Henderson marry, she can invoke spousal privilege and refuse to testify against her spouse, so the state in its filing Wednesday says these are “exceptional circumstances” and call Akl a key witness.

“Simply put, the jury can hear from no witness more valuable than Akl. And in the context of a perjury case, the absence of the key witness will cause a significant injustice to the State’s case,” prosecutors claim.

We reached out to a defense attorney about this motion and he sees it as pointless. Claiming that if Akl and Henderson marry, the filing says she can invoke spousal privilege and refuse to testify against her spouse.

But according to Roger Appell, the attorney I spoke with, that is not even an option in this case.

"Any communication if they got married today any communication that they have today forward would be protected by the marital privilege," Appell explains.

But they cannot claim husband-wife privilege because the felony the state is accusing Henderson of doing happened before any potential marriage. "If she subpoena and she is under oath, she will have to testify to anything that she knows that happened before any marriage," he states. With or without this motion according to him, "she certainly can be required to testify."

We've reached out to Akl's and Henderson’s attorney for a reaction but haven't heard back yet. His court date is scheduled for October 16.

Here’s the filing:

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.