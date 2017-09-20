Joe Biden to join U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones at rally in Birmingham

WBRC FOX6 News offers several apps compatible with iOS and Android devices. All of our apps are free to download and use!More >>
Alabama ranks next to last in a national study ranking state access to mental healthcare. This On Your Side Investigation looks at how faith-based recovery programs are helping people with mental illness.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and special prosecutor Matt Hart filed a motion in court Wednesday to force the girlfriend of Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to testify in his perjury case now, before the two have the chance to marry and the state can no longer force her to testify against her spouse.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.More >>
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones announced Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden will join him at an October 3 campaign rally for his campaign in the race.More >>
