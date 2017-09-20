Joe Biden to join U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones at rally in Birmingham

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones announced Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden will join him at an October 3 campaign rally for his campaign in the race.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to have my longtime friend Vice President Joe Biden visit the great state of Alabama to reinforce his strong support of my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I have known and respected Joe Biden for almost 40 years now. He is the epitome of what we all hope public service can be," said Jones.

"I have seen Doug Jones’ dedication to civil rights and social justice. From his time as U.S. Attorney prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to his private life as an advocate for social justice and economic empowerment, Doug Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust. Doug Jones will make a great U.S. Senator," said Biden.

The event will be held at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham. More details about ticketing will be released closer to the event.

Jones is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate race in a special election to be held on December 12.

Meanwhile, folks will head to the polls on September 26 to choose the Republican nominee between current U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.