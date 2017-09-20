Man charged with murder in JeffCo shooting

A Birmingham man has been charged with the murder of a man who crashed while trying to drive himself to the hospital.

Kevin Lewayne Speakman, 35, is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Jefferson County jail after being arrested at an Irondale hotel.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Toney Felix Myers.

Investigators say that Myers showed up to the residence looking for his girlfriend when he got into a fight with Speakman. Police say that Speakman pulled out a handgun and shot Myers, who attempted to drive himself to the hospital before getting into a wreck on Parkway East.

Myers was then transported to an area hospital.

On Thursday, Myers died as a result of his injuries.

Speakman was apprehended with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.