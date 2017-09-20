JeffCo shooting victim dies due to injuries

Mercedes-Benz will begin producing electric vehicles, becoming the sixth location in the U.S. to do so, an executive announced at an event in Tuscaloosa County Thursday.More >>
Mercedes-Benz will begin producing electric vehicles, becoming the sixth location in the U.S. to do so, an executive announced at an event in Tuscaloosa County Thursday.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.More >>
When Randall Woodfin receives his letter of endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, both he and incumbent William Bell will have letters of endorsement from the FOP.More >>
When Randall Woodfin receives his letter of endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, both he and incumbent William Bell will have letters of endorsement from the FOP.More >>
We begin our Thursday morning with some patchy dense fog out there, especially near areas of water.More >>
We begin our Thursday morning with some patchy dense fog out there, especially near areas of water.More >>