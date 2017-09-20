JeffCo shooting victim dies due to injuries

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Toney Felix Myers.

Police say Myers fled the scene and attempted to drive himself to the hospital. He was involved in a car accident on Parkway East, according to police.

Myers was then transported to an area hospital.

On Thursday, Myers died as a result of his injuries.

Police say Myers went to the 14th Avenue house searching for his girlfriend. Myers got into a fight with a man there who shot him.

Authorities continue to investigate.

