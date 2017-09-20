JeffCo man wrecks vehicle attempting to drive to hospital after being shot

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NW.

The male victim of the shooting fled the scene and attempted to drive himself to the hospital. He was involved in a car accident on Parkway East, according to police.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional details.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.