Wes: Slight increase in scattered showers and storms rest of this week

Our forecast for lower rain chances Wednesday remains on track as the atmosphere is a bit more stable thanks to the rainy weather from Tuesday. We will continue to enjoy a good supply of sunshine with highs back in the upper 80s. The sky should clear quickly this evening and this will set the stage for more patchy fog in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The weather scene across Alabama will be dominated by a summer setup for several more days. There will be a disturbance that will move in from the easterly direction and provide some support for scattered thunderstorms and showers (a 30% chance). I’m still anticipating lots of sunshine over the next several days; however, be alert for pop-up thunderstorms and showers, especially after lunchtime. This trend will continue through the weekend, with rain chances backing off a bit on Sunday.

There could be a few stray pop-ups early next week, but this should mostly be limited to the western portion of our area. Temperatures will remain near or above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Many people have asked about any possible cool downs in the near future. We will be tracking a cold front that could bring a drop in temperatures by the end of the month. Stay tuned!

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Maria is now a Category 3 hurricane with max sustained winds now at 115 mph after making a landfall in Puerto Rico. The center of circulation is back over open water, but little intensification is expected over the next 48 hours. Maria will make a sharper turn northwest and then north, remaining well east of Florida. There are still some concerns and uncertainties beyond the weekend as the system nears the east coast.

As for Jose, this system is now a tropical storm and is tracking in a circular path that takes the system towards the southwest and west by Sunday. I will have the latest on these systems this evening, plus I will share share some updates on the forecast for cities hosting the big college games this weekend. Be sure to join us beginning with The Four on WBRC!

