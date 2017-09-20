FIRST ALERT: Look out for scattered storms and showers Thursday PM

A very humid air mass remains parked over Alabama Wednesday night and this will lead to some more patchy fog for the start of the day Thursday. I do think we will see a better coverage of scattered storms tomorrow and forecast data suggests storms will be tracking from northeast to southwest across our area during the afternoon. I’ve bumped up the rain chance to around 40% for Thursday so keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The weather scene across Alabama will be dominated by a summer setup for several more days. There will be a disturbance that will move in from the easterly direction and provide some support for scattered thunderstorms and showers (a 30% chance) on Friday and Saturday. I’m still anticipating lots of sunshine over the next several days; however, be alert for pop-up thunderstorms and showers, especially after lunchtime. This trend will continue through the weekend, with rain chances backing off a bit on Sunday.

There could be a few stray pop-ups early next week but this should mostly be limited to the western portion of our area. Temperatures will remain near or above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Many people have asked about any possible cool downs in the near future. We will be tracking a cold front that could bring a drop in temperatures by the end of the month.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Maria is expected to track northwest and then in a more northerly direction remaining well east of Florida. There are still some concerns and uncertainties beyond the weekend as the system nears the East Coast.

As for Jose, this system is now a tropical storm and should gradually weaken into a remnant low.

