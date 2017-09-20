Bright Star's New Orleans-Style Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground nutmeg

12 eggs

1 quart heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

10 slices of French bread, cut in half

½ cup raisins

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Thoroughly butter a 3-quart baking dish. In a small mixing bowl, blend sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix with spatula or wire whisk. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk 12 eggs. Add whipping cream and vanilla extract and mix well. Slowly blend sugar mixture into egg mixture.

Place French bread halves into bottom of baking dish and sprinkle with raisins. Pour prepared mixture over bread and raisins. Let mixture soak into bread for about 10 minutes.

To bake, submerge pain in a water bath and bake at 300 degrees for approximately 3 hours until golden brown and firm.

Note: Instead of raisins, fresh peaches or strawberries may be substituted. Serve with whiskey sauce.

Whisky Sauce

2 cups half & half

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cornstarch, dissolved in 1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons bourbon

In a saucepan, mix half & half, sugar and vanilla. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat.

Add dissolved cornstarch and stir until slightly thickened. Add bourbon and stir. Serve over bread pudding.

